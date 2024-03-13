'What's Wrong With India?' Indian Government Joins Viral Online Trend

X users posted videos from other countries to take a jibe under 'what's wrong with India?' trend.

Users of X have been flooding the social media platform with posts with the phrase 'what's wrong with India'. In fact, it became the top trend in India on Wednesday with more than three lakh posts. The trend started gaining traction as some users posted about incidents that have happened in recent days. But others quickly criticised X, claiming it has a "biased algorithm" that seemingly favours videos portraying India and Indians negatively. The official handle of the citizen engagement platform of government of India, @MyGovIndia, also participated in it, but with a twist.

The X handle shared pictures of four news reports highlighting the achievements of the country in the last nearly two years.

The clippings mention how India "wiped out extreme poverty", became the first country to successfully land on the moon's South Pole, was praised by IMF chief for being the fastest growing economy and other countries emulating India's advancements in digital infrastructure.

The government's response is meant to present India in a positive light, in the wake of posts covering issues like women safety, crime, food hygiene and corruption in the country.

Several X users also supported the government, sharing pictures and videos of similar incidents which took place in other countries with the caption 'what's wrong with India'.

These users said they want to prove how X's algorithm is promoting posts which had the phrase 'what's wrong with India' and show the country in bad light.

Here are some of the sarcastic posts shared by X users on 'what's wrong with India':

India's GDP is likely to touch $5 trillion over the next four years and will overtake Japan and Germany to become the third largest economy by 2027, financial services company Jefferies said last month.

In a note, it also said that India will become nearly a $10 trillion market by 2030 and that it will be "impossible" for large global investors to ignore the country.