Labour Ministry To Provide Free Coaching To SC/ ST Youth For Recruitment Exams

As per the latest update from the ministry, the coaching is likely to begin from September 1.

Ministry of Labour and Employment will provide free coaching to candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories in order to make them ready for appearing in various recruitment exams. Under the special coaching scheme, candidates will be imparted special training in general English, general awareness, typing and shorthand.

"This Scheme will be operated at the National Career Service Centres (NCSCs) for SC/ST located at Aizawl, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Delhi, Guwahati, Hisar, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kohima, Mandi, Chennai, Nagpur, Ranchi, Surat Thiruvananthapuram, and Itanagar," it has said in a notification.

"All Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes candidates registered with any Employment Exchange in the above said places are eligible to apply," it has said.

Candidates who are not enrolled in any institute as a student and are not employed are eligible for this scheme. The minimum eligibility for this scheme is 10+2 pass and within 27 years of age.

The duration of the coaching will be 11 months during which candidates will receive Rs 10,000 per month as stipend.

As per the latest update from the ministry, the coaching is likely to begin from September 1.

Selected candidates will receive books and stationary worth Rs 1000 free of cost.

Through this scheme, it will also provide one year 'O' level Computer Training and one year 'O' level Computer Hardware Maintenance Training through National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT).

Click here for more Jobs News