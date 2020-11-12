Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) Final Answer Key Released

KSET final answer keys are out.

For the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET), the final answer keys have been released by the University of Mysore. The answer keys are available on the official website. The exam was held on September 27. The KSET result will be based on the final answer keys.

Download KSET Final Answer Keys

KSET is the minimum eligibility condition for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professors in Universities, Colleges, Institutions of Higher education (Government, Aided, Private) in Karnataka State. KSET Center, University of Mysore has been the nodal agency for holding this test since 2010.

After the exam was over, the preliminary answer key was released and candidates were allowed to challenge it. "Candidates who are not satisfied with provisional key answers may challenge by submitting application form paying a sum of Rs 1000 per question, which is refundable in case candidates claim is correct," it had notified.

Candidates whose claims were correct have been asked to provide their bank details for the refund. "If the candidates challenged key answers are correct, the fee paid will be reimbursed. So attach your scanned bank pass book front page having account details (candidates name, account number, IFSC code & Branch) to the Email ID: ksetuom2013@gmail.com within 30.11.2020," it has notified.

