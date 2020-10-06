Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) Answer Key Released

KSET was held on September 27. The answer keys have been released.

The answer keys of the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) has been released. The exam was held on September 27. KSET is the minimum eligibility condition for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professors in Universities, Colleges, Institutions of Higher education (Government, Aided, Private) in Karnataka State. KSET Center, University of Mysore has been the nodal agency for holding this test since 2010.

KSET Answer Key

Candidates have been allowed to challenge the official answer key. The option to raise objections against the answer key will be open till October 19. "Candidates who are not satisfied with provisional key answers may challenge by submitting application form paying a sum of Rs 1000 per question, which is refundable in case candidates claim is correct," it has been notified.

The KSET result will be based on the final answer keys.

While submitting the objections related to KSET answer key candidates should fill important fields in the application form like test booklet code, name, roll number, subject, email ID, contact number and address. The form should also have details of the Demand Draft like number, date and name of the bank.

