Kerala Public Service Commission Announces Jobs; Apply Before August 29

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited application for recruitment to various posts. The last date for submission of application is August 29. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can check their eligibility for the jobs and submit their application at the official website of the Commission at keralapsc.gov.in. Vacancies have been announced for Assistant Engineer, Lecturer, Time Keeper, Tracer, Office Attendant and other posts.

Vacancy Details

In another related development, the Commission is yet to announce the exam details of the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS). The notification by the Kerala PSC, with the exam pattern, vacancy and other recruitment details, will be finalized by the Commission in one of its upcoming meetings and same will be released in coming months.

"Releasing of a fresh notification, for a new cadre, will take time. With the amendments, it will take more time," said an official from the Kerala PSC.

The Kerala Government had notified the Kerala Administrative Service details in the Kerala Gazette in December, 2017.

