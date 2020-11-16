Kerala Administrative Services Main Exam This Week, Know Exam Day Rules

KAS main exam will be held on November 20 and 21.

The main examination for selection to Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) will be held on November 20 and 21. The exam will be conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam which was held in February have been selected for this exam. The result of the KAS prelims exam was released on August 26.

The KAS main exam will be descriptive in nature and will be held for two days. The questions will be in English however, answers can be written either in English or in Malayalam. The exam will carry a total of 300 marks.

There will also be an interview round which will carry a total of 50 marks.

"Candidates shall bring only admission ticket, identity proof and ball point pen with blue or black ink into the examination hall," the KPSC has said.

"Bag, purse, watch, mobile phone or any other belonging of the candidates shall be kept in the cloak room provided for this purpose in the examination centre. Any candidates found to carry such items inside the examination hall will be permanently debarred from appearing for PSC Examinations," it has also mentioned in the notification.

Candidates are also not allowed to carry any stationary items or communication devices to the exam hall. Watches and eatable items are also not allowed.

Click here for more Jobs News