Kerala PSC Recruitment Notification For 71 Posts Soon; Check Details Here

The Kerala PSC recruitment notification will be available on thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Public Service Commission or Kerala PSC said in a press release that a notification for 71 posts will be released soon by the state level hiring agency. The Commission said the notification will be released on January 1 in Kerala PSC Bulletin. The press release, however, does not mention the number of vacancies expected. The posts to be notified included assistant engineer (civil), lecturers, translators, HSA and many others.

The recruitment notification and other details will also be available on the official websites of Kerala PSC, thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in and keralapsc.gov.in.

The Kerala PSC notifications will be released soon on vacancies in following posts:

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Lecturer in applied arts

General Physiotherapist

Junior Inspector of Co-operative Society

ICDS Supervisor

Translator (Kannada)

Translator Malayalam to English

Medical Records Librarian Grade

Finance Manager (General and Society)

Tracer Overseer/Tracer

Stores Officer

Curator

Stores Manager/Manager Grade

Peon (Society)

Tracer

Typist Grade

Stenographer/Steno Typist Grade (General and Society)

LDC (Society)

Drilling Assistant

Blacksmith Grade

HSA (Natural Science, Social Science, Mathematics) Kannada Medium (Post Change)

HSA (Arabic, Sanskrit, Kannada) (Post Change)

Sewing Teacher HS

Full Time Junior Language Teacher

UPSA (Thamizh Medium)

LPSA (Thamizh Medium)

LPSA (Thasthika Maattam/Direct)

Pharmacist Grade

VEO Grade

CA Grade (Post Change /Direct)

Treatment Ograniser Grade

LD Typist (Post Change /Direct)

Electrician

Lineman

Painter

Staff Nurse

Lecturer in Law

Lecturer in Mathematics

Deputy Collector

Veterinary Surgeon

Programmer

Research Officer

Senior Superintend

System administrator

Employment Officer

Junior Instructor

Overseer/Draftsman

Radiographer Grade

Sales Assistant

Health Inspector Grade

Offset Printing Machine Operator Grade

Lift Operator

Medical Operator

Junior Consultant (General Surgery, Anastasia, Dermatology, General Medicine, Psychiatry)

Assistant Surgeon/Causality Medical Officer

Assistant Insurance Medical Officer

Reporter Grade

Dental Mechanic Grade

Dental Hygienist Grade

Medical Records Librarian

Security Guard

Rehabilitation Technician Grade

Deputy General Manager

Personnel Officer

Stores/Purchase Officer

Data Entry Operator

Assistant Compiler

Pharmacist Grade (Ayurvedam)

Livestock Inspector Grade

Part-Time HSA (Sanskrit, Urdu, Arabic)

Boat Keeper

