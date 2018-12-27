Kerala PSC Recruitment Notification For 71 Posts Soon; Check Details Here

The Kerala Public Service Commission or Kerala PSC said in a press release that a notification for 71 posts will be released soon by the state level hiring agency. The Commission said the notification will be released on January 1 in Kerala PSC Bulletin. The press release, however, does not mention the number of vacancies expected. The posts to be notified included assistant engineer (civil), lecturers, translators, HSA and many others.
The recruitment notification and other details will also be available on the official websites of Kerala PSC, thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in and keralapsc.gov.in.
The Kerala PSC notifications will be released soon on vacancies in following posts:
Assistant Engineer (Civil)
Lecturer in applied arts
General Physiotherapist
Junior Inspector of Co-operative Society
ICDS Supervisor
Translator (Kannada)
Translator Malayalam to English
Medical Records Librarian Grade
Finance Manager (General and Society)
Tracer Overseer/Tracer
Stores Officer
Curator
Stores Manager/Manager Grade
Peon (Society)
Tracer
Typist Grade
Stenographer/Steno Typist Grade (General and Society)
LDC (Society)
Drilling Assistant
Blacksmith Grade
HSA (Natural Science, Social Science, Mathematics) Kannada Medium (Post Change)
HSA (Arabic, Sanskrit, Kannada) (Post Change)
Sewing Teacher HS
Full Time Junior Language Teacher
UPSA (Thamizh Medium)
LPSA (Thamizh Medium)
LPSA (Thasthika Maattam/Direct)
Pharmacist Grade
VEO Grade
CA Grade (Post Change /Direct)
Treatment Ograniser Grade
LD Typist (Post Change /Direct)
Electrician
Lineman
Painter
Staff Nurse
Lecturer in Law
Lecturer in Mathematics
Deputy Collector
Veterinary Surgeon
Programmer
Research Officer
Senior Superintend
System administrator
Employment Officer
Junior Instructor
Overseer/Draftsman
Radiographer Grade
Sales Assistant
Health Inspector Grade
Offset Printing Machine Operator Grade
Lift Operator
Medical Operator
Junior Consultant (General Surgery, Anastasia, Dermatology, General Medicine, Psychiatry)
Assistant Surgeon/Causality Medical Officer
Assistant Insurance Medical Officer
Reporter Grade
Dental Mechanic Grade
Dental Hygienist Grade
Medical Records Librarian
Security Guard
Rehabilitation Technician Grade
Deputy General Manager
Personnel Officer
Stores/Purchase Officer
Data Entry Operator
Assistant Compiler
Pharmacist Grade (Ayurvedam)
Livestock Inspector Grade
Part-Time HSA (Sanskrit, Urdu, Arabic)
Boat Keeper
