Karnataka Bank Announces Recruitment For Officer Scale I Vacancy

Karnataka Bank has announced Officer Scale I vacancies

Karnataka Bank has announced Officer (Scale I) recruitment. The application process started today and will conclude within 10 days on January 18, 2020. The Bank will conduct a written test followed by an interview for shortlisted candidates. Selected candidates will have to execute a Bond to work for minimum 3 years with the Bank.

An applicant must hold a post-graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University. Individuals with a Post Graduate Diploma or a one-year executive MBA degree are not eligible to apply. Candidates must be in possession of a post graduate degree on January 1, 2020. Candidates who are appearing for their final exam or are awaiting their result are also not eligible.

Karnataka Bank Officer Recruitment: Apply Here

The applicant must not be older than 28 years as on January 1, 2020. SC and ST candidates will be given a relaxation of 5 years in upper age limit.

The online test for selection will tentatively be held on February 16, 2020 Bengaluru, Dharwad-Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi Centres.

Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment through the Bank's official website, 'karnatakabank.com'. They will find the application link under the career section of the website. The application fee is Rs. 500 for SC and ST candidates and Rs. 600 for all other candidates.

