Jharkhand Assistant Public Prosecutor Recruitment Begins; Check Details Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has notified of Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment. A total of 143 vacancies have been notified by the Commission.

Share EMAIL PRINT JPSC Recruitment 2018 For Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts New Delhi: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has notified of Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment. A total of 143 vacancies have been notified by the Commission. The last date for submission of application is 8 April 2018. For JPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment, 73 posts are for candidates belonging to general category. Upon selection candidates will be appointed under pay matrix level 8 (as per seventh pay commission). The probation period is 2 years. The minimum age limit to apply is 21 years.



Applicants should note that the age limit will be calculated as on 1 August 2017. For unreserved category the maximum age limit is 35 years.



JPSC will conduct examination in two phases: preliminary and main. The preliminary exam will comprise of two papers: general awareness (100 marks) and subject specific paper (200 marks). The main exam will comprise of questions from 9 regional languages; the minimum marks required to pass the main exam is 40% for general category, 36.5% for OBC category and 32% for SC/ ST category candidates.



Candidate shall have to submit the printout of the online application along with the relevant documents through speed post or registered post till 20 April 2018.



