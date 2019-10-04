Jharkhand Public Service Commission Announces Assistant Engineer Recruitment

JPSC has announced Assistant Engineer recruitment 2019

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has announced 637 vacancies for Assistant Engineer post. Out of the total vacancies 542 are for Civil Engineers and 95 are for Mechanical Engineers. While announcing the recruitment, the Commission has also cancelled the Assistant Engineer recruitment announced in 2015. Candidates who had applied for the 2015 recruitment can apply for the latest recruitment process. They will not be charged application fee for the fresh application.

An applicant must have an engineering degree in the relevant branch from a recognized institute/University, whether Indian or Foreign.

The upper age limit for unreserved category candidates is 35 years. The date on which age of an applicant will be calculated is different to accommodate candidates who had applied for the 2015 recruitment. For details, applicants should refer to the official advertisement here.

The selection process will be conducted in three stages - Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Personality test.

The Preliminary exam will be conducted for two papers - General Studies, which will be of two hours duration and carry 100 marks, and Engineering paper which will also be of 2 hours and carry 200 marks.

The Main exam will be conducted in two parts. Part I will be objective in nature and part II will be subjective in nature.

