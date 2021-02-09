Jharkhand Civil Services Exam 2021 Details Out, 252 Vacancies To Be Filled

JPSC combined civil services exam 2021: Registration begins on February 15

Jharkhand Combined Civil Services exam details have been released by the state public service commission, JPSC. A total of 252 vacancies will be filled through a preliminary exam, a main written exam and personal interview. Application forms for the exam will be available from February 15 and candidates can fill and submit it within March 15.

Exam Notice

This exam is being held to fill vacancies in various departments and organisations generated during 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The upper age limit for candidates belonging to general category is 35 years. The minimum age limit is 21 years. Details on age relaxation is available in the job notification.

The minimum educational qualification required for this exam is graduation.

"There shall be no limitation on number of attempts, if a candidate is eligible otherwise," the Jharkhand public service commission has said.

The preliminary exam will be objective type and will be held for selection to the main exam., which will be a written exam. "The number of candidates to be admitted to the main written exam will be approximately 15 times the total number of vacancies to be filled in the year of the various services and posts," it has been mentioned in the exam notice.

In February 2020, the JPSC had cancelled the Civil Services Exam 2017, 2018, and 2019 which was released as a combined notice. The Commission had then announced a total of 267 vacancies. However just two days after releasing the notice, the JPSC released a notice saying that the exam is being cancelled because the different departments which had notified vacancies for the civil services exam have withdrawn their requisition.