"Jobs In Excise Ministry" Is Fake: Government Fact Check

The government's fact check organization, PIB Fact Check, has warned job seekers against a fake job advertisement that is being circulated on social media. The fake advertisement claims that appointment letters have been released by the Excise Ministry and is asking candidates to pay Rs 2200 as registration fees if they intend to get the job.

Few months before a similar job appointment letter claiming to be of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was fact-checked by this organization.

"This appointment letter is fake. No such Ministry or Excise Department Employment Scheme is under the Central Government," the PIB Fact Check has confirmed.

This fake job appointment letter has a logo and has been stamped and signed to dupe job seekers.

In August, Ministry of Railways had warned candidates about a fake recruitment notice. The notice released by a private agency claimed that over 5,000 vacancies are available in the railways and the company has been hired to conduct the recruitment. The notification had also asked candidates to deposit Rs 750 as application form charge.

Recruitment, appointment and other updates related to government jobs are announced on the official websites of the respective organisations.

Job advertisements are also released by government organisations in the weekly edition of Employment Newspaper which is released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Click here for more Jobs News