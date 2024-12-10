Train Reached Its Destination After 3 Years? A Fact-Check By Centre

Did a goods train get delayed by over three years? Several news reports have emerged making the claim but the Centre's Fact Check unit, the PIB, has called the posts misleading.

News reports claimed that in 2014, a goods train left Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh for Basti in Uttar Pradesh and faced a delay of "three years, eight months and seven days".

The Press Information Bureau said, "No goods train in Indian Railways has ever taken such time to reach its destination."

Several news reports and social media posts claim that a goods train took over three years to reach its destination.#PIBFactCheck



▶️ This claim is #Misleading



▶️ No goods train in Indian Railways has ever taken such time to reach its destination. pic.twitter.com/nnQYlaglva — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 10, 2024

Reports said in 2014, "Ramchandra Gupta, a businessman in Basti, had placed an order for diammonium phosphate (DAP) worth Rs 14 lakh from Indian Potash Limited in Visakhapatnam for his business. According to such reports, on November 10, 2014, 1,316 sacks of DAP were loaded onto a goods train, which departed on schedule. However, the train did not arrive at its destination as planned."

After Mr Gupta filed several complaints, officials found that the train had "vanished" during its journey, the report claimed, which has now been debunked by PIB.

It was claimed that the train arrived at Basti station on July 25, 2018.