Has Government Launched 'Blood On Call' Helpline? A Fact Check

The PIB Fact Check has debunked a claim circulating on WhatsApp about a pan-India helpline number 104 titled "Blood on Call" for blood requirements.

According to the PIB, this claim is misleading, and the Government of India is not running any such scheme.

The viral message, shared across multiple social media platforms and messaging apps, claimed that citizens could now dial 104 to request blood, which would be delivered within hours for a specified charge.

Dismissing these claims, PIB Fact Check in a post on X said, "This claim is #misleading, GOI is not running any such scheme!! This number is used for various helpline services in some states."

Claim: Government of India has launched a pan-India helpline number 1⃣0⃣4⃣ "Blood on Call" to meet the requirement for blood#PIBFactCheck



☑️ This claim is #misleading



☑️ GOI is not running any such scheme !!



☑️ This number is used for various helpline services in some states pic.twitter.com/PcNDZtZfCr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 28, 2025

PIB also attached a graphic of the viral message with a red "MISLEADING" stamp to prevent the spread of disinformation.

According to PIB Fact Check, while the number 104 may be active in some states for general health-related services, it is not associated with a central government initiative for blood supply.

Meanwhile, on July 24, the PIB debunked any claims circulating on social media regarding the sealing of the official residence of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying that the former VP has not been asked to vacate his residence immediately.

"It is being widely claimed on social media that the Vice President's official residence has been sealed and the former VP has been asked to vacate his residence immediately. These claims are Fake. Don't fall for misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before sharing it," the PIB fact check said on X.

It is being widely claimed on social media that Vice President's official residence has been sealed and former VP has been asked to vacate his residence immediately #PIBFactCheck



❌ These claims are #Fake.



✅ Don't fall for misinformation. Always verify news from official… pic.twitter.com/3jIDDaiu7A — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 23, 2025

The post by PIB fact check urged the people "not to fall for misinformation" and always verify news from official sources.

