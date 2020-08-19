Fake Job Appointment Letter Issued On Letterhead Of RBI: Government's Fact Check

Fake job letter issued in the letterhead of RBI, confirms PIB Fact Check.

A fake job appointment letter has been issued by a private agency on the letterhead of RBI, government's fact check team, PIB Fact Check, has confirmed. In a tweet, it has said that, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does not issue such appointment certificates nor does it authorize others to issue certificates under its letterhead.

The said letter has been for appointment to the post of Customer Service Point for offering banking services of State Bank of India. The job location, as can be seen from the letter, is at Rampur, Saharsa in Bihar.

A certificate of appointment by a private agency is issued on letter head of Reserve Bank of India#PIBFactCheck: The certificate is #Fake. @RBI does not issue such appointment certificates nor does it authorize others to issue certificates under its letterhead. pic.twitter.com/d0mtdvhbcc — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 17, 2020

The letter has been issued on August 13.

Minister of State for Education Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre has also tweeted about the fake appointment letter.

⚠️ Beware! @RBI does not issue such an appointment letter. Please don't fall prey to #FakeNews. https://t.co/amd6hJXMug — Sanjay Dhotre (@SanjayDhotreMP) August 19, 2020

Circulation of fake job notices and appointment letters is on rise these days.

Recently Ministry of Railways had warned candidates about a fake recruitment notice. The notice released by a private agency claimed that over 5,000 vacancies are available in the railways and the company has been hired to conduct the recruitment. The notification had also asked candidates to deposit Rs 750 as application form charge.

In another similar incident, recruitment notice of a fake organisation was advertised by Employment News, a weekly job journal from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The notice was later withdrawn. The job advertisement claimed that over 500 vacancies are available in a "Office of the Special Defence Personnel Forum" in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. "No such organisation exists under the Ministry," PIB Fact Check had said.

