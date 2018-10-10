Job Opportunities At National Institute Of Epidemiology

Scientist B, Technician Jobs At National Institute Of Epidemiology

National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), ICMR has invited candidates for recruitment to contractual posts of Scientist B and Technician posts. NIE will conduct walk in interview or written test between 9 am to 10 am on October 25, 2018. The test or interview will be held at Office of District Civil Surgeon, Civil Hospital, Mansa Road, Opp. Police lines, Bathinda, Punjab 151005. Upon selection candidates will be posted at Bhatinda / Mansa in Punjab. While for Technician grade 2 the age limit is 28 years, it is 30 years for grade 3 post. For Scientist B post the age limit is 35 years.

Candidates shall have to carry the photocopies of the education and experience certificates along with the application form. 'Candidate should submit all certificates / testimonials in original for verification. Candidates who fail to bring the Original Certificates for written test / Interview will not be considered,' reads the job notification.

Vacancy Details

Scientist B: 1 post in HPV Vaccine Concurrent Evaluation Project

Technician (III) Field: 8 posts in HPV Vaccine Concurrent Evaluation Project

Technician (II) Field: 8 posts in HPV Vaccine Concurrent Evaluation Project

Technician (III) Field: 3 posts in India Hypertension Management Initiative

Technician (II) Field: 3 posts in India Hypertension Management Initiative

