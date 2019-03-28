Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Announces Assistant Professor Recruitment

JNU Recruitment 2019 For 97 Assistant Professor Post

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has invited applications for recruitment to faculty posts in the level of Assistant Professor in various schools/ special centres. "Applicants with good academic record, teaching and research experience and working in related areas, are encouraged to apply," reads the recruitment notice. A total of 97 vacancies have been notified by the University. While National Eligibility Test (NET) or similar tests like SET or SLET are the essential requirements for the post, PhD holders are exempted from such exams.

Official Website

Candidates who have obtained PhD degree from foreign universities or institutions with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Rankings-- Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the Times Higher Education (THE) or the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai) are also exempted from the NET/ SET/ SLET qualification.

Physical Research Laboratory Invites Applications For JRF Programme

Last year the higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced direct recruitment of PhD holders to Assistant Professor post. "The direct recruitment eligibility only grants candidates an exemption from the written test but their performance in the interview will be a deciding factor for their appointment," an UGC official had said then.

Earlier every candidate was required to have cleared the National Eligibility Test conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET, SET.

The last date for submission of applications is April 29. Application format and details on the submission of applications is available on the official website of JNU.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.