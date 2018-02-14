JKSSB Forest Guard Results Released @ Jkssb.nic.in; Check Here JKSSB has released the Social Forestry Worker/ Wildlife Foresters / Wildlife Guard/ Forest Guard (Matric level exam) for which OMR Based Objective Type Written Test was held.

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT JKSSB Forest Guard Results: Forest Department Results Released @ Jkssb.nic.in; Check Here New Delhi: JKSSB has released the Social Forestry Worker/ Wildlife Foresters / Wildlife Guard/ Forest Guard (Matric level exam) OMR based objective type written test results today. The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) provisional shortlist for counselling and document verification of candidates as per merit acquired in written test for various posts in forest department matric level exam which was held on December 24, 2017 has been released on the official website. We have reproduced the JKSSB forest department results here in this story. Candidates may check their JKSSB forest results either from the official notification published at jkssb.nic.in or in the notification attached here in this story.



"Whereas, the JKSSB conducted OMR Based Objective Type Written Test on 24th December 2017; and Whereas, the appearance of the candidates in the written examination was purely provisional as the documents verification was still pending," said the results notification.

JKSSB Forest Department Results: Check here



The candidates may check their results here:









According to the JKSSB Forest department results notification, the candidates figuring in Annexure "A" to the notice given here have now been shortlisted for document verification, on the basis of the merit acquired by them in the Written Test.

JKSSB Forest Results Released @ Jkssb.nic.in; Check Here



JKSSB Forest results notification also said that it may be noted that candidates called for document verification are in excess of actual number of posts and as such no candidate figuring in the enclosed list should have any claim to his/her inclusion in the final Selection list simply on the ground of being figuring here in this list.



Read: TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2017 Released; Check Here



The candidates figuring in this JKSSB provisional shortlist are required to appear for counselling and document verification as per the dates shown against each at Annexure "A" to this notice at Central Office, J&K Services Selection Board, Sehkari Bhawan, Panama Chowk Rail Head Complex Jammu (Jammu Based items) and Camp Office, J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Buidling Rambagh Srinagar, (Kashmir Based items) at 10.30 am.



Click here for more



JKSSB has released the Social Forestry Worker/ Wildlife Foresters / Wildlife Guard/ Forest Guard (Matric level exam) OMR based objective type written test results today. The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) provisional shortlist for counselling and document verification of candidates as per merit acquired in written test for various posts in forest department matric level exam which was held on December 24, 2017 has been released on the official website. We have reproduced the JKSSB forest department results here in this story. Candidates may check their JKSSB forest results either from the official notification published at jkssb.nic.in or in the notification attached here in this story."Whereas, the JKSSB conducted OMR Based Objective Type Written Test on 24th December 2017; and Whereas, the appearance of the candidates in the written examination was purely provisional as the documents verification was still pending," said the results notification.The candidates may check their results here:According to the JKSSB Forest department results notification, the candidates figuring in Annexure "A" to the notice given here have now been shortlisted for document verification, on the basis of the merit acquired by them in the Written Test.JKSSB Forest results notification also said that it may be noted that candidates called for document verification are in excess of actual number of posts and as such no candidate figuring in the enclosed list should have any claim to his/her inclusion in the final Selection list simply on the ground of being figuring here in this list. The candidates figuring in this JKSSB provisional shortlist are required to appear for counselling and document verification as per the dates shown against each at Annexure "A" to this notice at Central Office, J&K Services Selection Board, Sehkari Bhawan, Panama Chowk Rail Head Complex Jammu (Jammu Based items) and Camp Office, J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Buidling Rambagh Srinagar, (Kashmir Based items) at 10.30 am.Click here for more Jobs News