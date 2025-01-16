JKP Constable Result 2024 Out: Check What's Next For Shortlisted Candidates

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the results of the JK Police Constable Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can visit the official website of the JKSSB to check their results. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.

Applicants shortlisted in the written exam will be eligible to appear in the upcoming Physical Standard Test and Physical Endurance Test (PST/ PET) round as per the selection process for the Constable posts in Jammu and Kashmir. The Physical Standard Test (PST) round will evaluate candidates height and chest measurements. Those who qualify the PST, will be called for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) round which consists of Long Race. In the long race, males will be required to complete 1,600 metres in 6.5 minutes, while females will be required to cover 1,000 metres in 6.5 minutes.

The written examination for JKSSB was conducted on December 1, 8 and 22, 2024 to fill around 4,002 constable posts in Jammu and Kashmir Police. The exam was held in offline mode in OMR -based format. The candidates were evaluated in General Knowledge, Aptitude and role-specific skills through 100 multiple choice questions. Each correct answer earned 1 mark, while every incorrect answer lead to the deduction of 0.25 marks.

Steps to check JK Police Constable Result 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB)-https://jkssb.nic.in/

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link Provisional result Notice regarding Written Examination for the post of Constable SDRF/IRP/Armed/Executive), Home Department

Step 3: You will get the result pdf on the home page.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

