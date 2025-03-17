Advertisement
Video Shows J&K Police Officer Kicking Woman Protester, Probe Ordered

PDP leader Iltija Mufti criticised the officer's behaviour and demanded a probe.

Read Time: 2 mins
Video Shows J&K Police Officer Kicking Woman Protester, Probe Ordered
Screengrab of the video that has gone viral.
Srinagar:

Police on Monday ordered an inquiry after a video surfaced purportedly showing a police officer kicking a woman protester in Kulgam district.

"A video has surfaced on the social media regarding a police officer's conduct with the public in Kulgam. We have taken cognisance of the yesterday's incident and the allegations regarding the officers conduct," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

It said the DIG South Kashmir Range (SKR) would enquire into the incident that happened on Sunday and submit a report within 10 days. Earlier, PDP leader Iltija Mufti criticised the officer's behaviour and demanded a probe.

"Shocking & unbecoming for a policeman to kick a woman only because she was peacefully protesting against the mysterious deaths in Devsar Kulgam. It is this high handed behaviour from officers expected to uphold law that creates a trust deficit alienating people even further," Mufti posted on X.

Protests broke out in the district on Sunday after the body of a youth, who was among three persons missing since last month, was recovered from a water body.

Three days earlier, his brother's body was recovered from the same stream. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway for the third missing person. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

