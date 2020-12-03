JKSSB Computer Based Test On December 15

JKSSB exam on December 15

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will conduct a computer based test on December 15 for the selection of Junior Assistant, Junior Stenographer and Tabla Assistants. Admit cards for the exam will be released today. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

Admit Card (admit card will be released today)

"In case a candidate does not find his/her Admit Card, he/she must represent before Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board, Sehkari Bhawan, Panama Chowk, Jammu and Administrative Officer, J&K Services Selection Board Parrary Pora, Srinagar along with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 10th of December, 2020," the Board has said.

Meanwhile, the Board has also notified that the exam for selection to Class 4 posts in the district/ divisional / union territory cadre will be held in the third or fourth week of February 2021.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. There will be no interview. "The Services Selection Board shall make allocation of the Cadres and Departments in favour of successful candidates on the basis of merit-cum-preference method," the Board has said. At a later stage of selection, candidates will be asked to give their choice for cadre and department.

Click here for more Jobs News