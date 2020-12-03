J&K Services Selection Board Announces Jobs For Graduates, Class 10th, 10+2 Pass Candidates

JKSSB recruitment 2020 for 1997 posts begins on December 7.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced jobs for graduates, class 10th and 10+2 pass candidates. The board has announced to fill a total of 1997 vacancies in various divisional and district cadre posts.

The posts in which the Board has notified vacancies are Sub Inspector Commercial Taxes, Assistant Compiler, Field Supervisor, Assistant Storekeeper, Depot Assistant and 40 other posts in Revenue Department, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Agriculture Production Department and Finance Department.

Application forms for the recruitment will be released on December 7. Candidates can fill and submit the forms online at the official website of the Board till December 21.

"The candidate should be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in accordance with Notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India vide S.O 1229 (E) dated 31-03-2020 and the General Administration Department, Government of J&K vide S.O 166 dated 18.05.2020," the Board has mentioned in the notification which is available on its website.

"The candidate must possess the Domicile Certificate issued by the Competent Authority on the format prescribed for the purpose at the time of Document Verification, or as and when sought by the Services Selection Board. The Domicile certificate should be issued in favour of the candidate on or before the last date of submission of online application form," the notification adds.

