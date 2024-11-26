Advertisement

JKSSB: Admit Cards Released For J&K Constable Recruitment Exam

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 1, 8, and 22, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
JKSSB: Admit Cards Released For J&K Constable Recruitment Exam
The exam is being held to fill a total of 4,002 vacancies.
New Delhi:

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), has released the admit cards for the constable recruitment exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the board to download the admit cards. The cards are hosted on the official website jkssb.nic.in

Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth to access the admit cards. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 1, 8, and 22, 2024.

The written examination will comprise of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The evaluation of candidates will include a written test, a physical standard test, and a physical endurance test. Candidates who qualify the written exam will be eligible for physical fitness. Those who pass the physical fitness test will have to appear in the Physical Endurance Test. The written exam will cover various sections related to general knowledge, current events, reasoning ability, and basic arithmetic and its medium will be English. 

There will be negative markings for each wrong answer to the extent of one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question.

The exam is being held to fill a total of 4,002 vacancies. 

Steps to download the admit cards: 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the home page, click on the tab titled ‘Download Admit Card'
  • Step  3: Enter your credentials and submit.
  • Step 4: The JKSSB Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same.
     
Comments

