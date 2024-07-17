JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024: Enrollment For 4,002 Posts Starts On July 30

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued a recruitment notification for constable positions. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official website, The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued a recruitment notification for constable positions. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official website, jkssb.nic.in . The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,002 posts. The registration process is scheduled to begin on July 30, with a deadline set for August 29.

Domicile:

Candidates applying for the vacant positions must be domiciles of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and must have a valid Domicile Certificate issued by the competent authority.

Selection Process:

The selection process includes a written test, physical standard test, and physical endurance test.

Exam Pattern

The written examination will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions.

The questions will be in English only.

Incorrect answers will incur a penalty of one-fourth of the marks allotted to each question.

Application Fee:

The application fee is Rs 700. For candidates from SC, ST-1, ST-2, and EWS categories, the fee is Rs 600. The fee can be paid online via net banking, credit card, or debit card. Applications submitted without the required fee will not be considered and will be rejected.

Candidates must provide their online application form, email ID, mobile number, name, date of birth, and the name of the examination in all communications to the Board. Communications lacking these details will not be entertained.

Admit cards will be available for download on the official Board website about one week before the examination date.

Check detailed notification here

Candidates must bring a printout of the Admit Card/Roll Number Card/Slip to the examination hall. Additionally, they must carry at least two recent (not older than 6 months) passport-sized color photographs and a valid original photo ID, such as:

Aadhaar Card/Printout of E-Aadhaar

Voter ID Card

Driving License

PAN Card

Passport

School/College/University I-Card

Employer ID Card (Govt/PSU/Private)

Document verification:

Candidates shortlisted for document verification must appear with the original documents and self-attested photocopies of each document/certificate/online application form as per the notification.

Candidates must possess the required academic qualifications and other documents like a birth certificate, domicile certificate, category certificate, etc., on or before the last date of online application submission.

For more details, candidates should visit the official JKSSB website.