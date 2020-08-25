JKSSB Recruitment Registration Deadline Today

JKSSB recruitment 2020: Candidates have also complained of poor internet connection.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will close the registration option for recruitment to Class 4 posts today in the midnight. The JKSSB had announced to fill 8575 vacancies in district/ divisional / union territory cadre posts of Class 4 in various departments. The registration process had begun on July 10.

For the Class 4 posts, the minimum educational qualification is Class 10 pass and the maximum qualification required is 10+2 pass. "The candidates who are declared qualified by the Board for Document Verification will be required to produce the relevant Certificates such as Mark sheets, Provisional Certificates etc. Matric/10th in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before 25-08-2020, failing which the candidature of such candidates shall be cancelled by the Board," JKSSB has notified.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. There will be no interview. "The Services Selection Board shall make allocation of the Cadres and Departments in favour of successful candidates on the basis of merit-cum-preference method," the Board has said.

At a later stage of selection, candidates will be asked to give their choice for cadre and department.

