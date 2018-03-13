JKPSC Recruitment 2018 For Faculty Members, Consultant, Medical Officer Posts For JKPSC recruitment, candidates shall have to apply online at jkpsc.nic.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT JKPSC Recruitment 2018 For Professor, Consultant, Medical Officer, Other Posts New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released official job notification for filling up of vacant posts of Faculty members of various Schools of Architecture in Higher Education Department. Applications have been invited for recruitment to the posts of Professor and HOD, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor (Structural Engineering) & Assistant Professor (Fine Arts) in Higher Education Department (School of Architecture MAM College, Jammu & School of Architecture AAAM Government Degree College, Bemina). Online registration for the recruitment will begin on 15 March 2018.



A total of 10 posts are open for recruitment and the maximum age to apply is 40 years. 'Interview of the candidates will be held at the Headquarters of J&K PSC i.e Solina Srinagar or Resham Ghar Colony Bakshi Nagar Jammu as the case may be,' reads the official notification.



Candidates shall have to apply online. 'Hard copy of the Online Application form (having fee payment details) along with other requisite documents are to be submitted in the office of the Commission at Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu/ Solina Srinagar or through portal service in registered cover provided the said service is invoked 04 days before the cut-off dates fixed for the purpose (personal delivery),' reads the job update.



Recruitment of Consultant in Health & Family Welfare Department

In the Health and Family Welfare Department, the Commission has notified recruitment for 95 posts of Consultant in the disciplines of Paediatrics, Surgery, Gynecologist, Radiology, Anesthesiology, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedic, Pathology, Medicine, ENT, Dermatology, Plastic Surgery, CD & TB, bacteriology and MCH. MBBS candidates or those having postgraduate degree or postgraduate diploma in the concerned discipline are eligible to apply.



Medical Officer Recruitment

The Commission also notifies recruitment of 39 posts of Medical Officer (Unani) of Indian System of Medicines in Health & Medical Education Department. Candidates with Bachelor's degree in Unani are eligible to apply.



Click here for more



Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released official job notification for filling up of vacant posts of Faculty members of various Schools of Architecture in Higher Education Department. Applications have been invited for recruitment to the posts of Professor and HOD, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor (Structural Engineering) & Assistant Professor (Fine Arts) in Higher Education Department (School of Architecture MAM College, Jammu & School of Architecture AAAM Government Degree College, Bemina). Online registration for the recruitment will begin on 15 March 2018.A total of 10 posts are open for recruitment and the maximum age to apply is 40 years. 'Interview of the candidates will be held at the Headquarters of J&K PSC i.e Solina Srinagar or Resham Ghar Colony Bakshi Nagar Jammu as the case may be,' reads the official notification.Candidates shall have to apply online. 'Hard copy of the Online Application form (having fee payment details) along with other requisite documents are to be submitted in the office of the Commission at Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu/ Solina Srinagar or through portal service in registered cover provided the said service is invoked 04 days before the cut-off dates fixed for the purpose (personal delivery),' reads the job update.In the Health and Family Welfare Department, the Commission has notified recruitment for 95 posts of Consultant in the disciplines of Paediatrics, Surgery, Gynecologist, Radiology, Anesthesiology, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedic, Pathology, Medicine, ENT, Dermatology, Plastic Surgery, CD & TB, bacteriology and MCH. MBBS candidates or those having postgraduate degree or postgraduate diploma in the concerned discipline are eligible to apply.The Commission also notifies recruitment of 39 posts of Medical Officer (Unani) of Indian System of Medicines in Health & Medical Education Department. Candidates with Bachelor's degree in Unani are eligible to apply.Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News