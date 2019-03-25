ITBP Recruitment 2019: 496 Medical Officer Vacancies Announced; Details Here

ITBP recruitment application can be filled through recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP has announced 496 vacancies for Super Specialist Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer and Medical Officer vacancies in CAPF. According to reports, the registration process for these Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) posts will start from April 2 and will be concluded on May 1. Those Candidates who are interested in the ITBP vacancy and other details may refer to the latest Employment News. The online application for this ITBP recruitment can be done through recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Recruitment 2019: Qualification required for Medical Officers

a) For Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command)

(i) A graduate degree in Medicine (M.B.B.S.) or equivalent from a recognized university/Institution included in the first schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, and (ii) Should be enrolled in any State Medical Register maintained under the Act, and (iii) Should have completed compulsory rotatory internship, and (iv) Should also possess Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in the related Speciality mentioned in Section 'A' or Section 'B' in Scheduled I to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) or equivalent, and (v) Should possess Doctorate of Medicine (DM) or Magister Chirurguie (M.Ch.) or equivalent with three years experience in the concerned Super-Speciality after obtaining the first post-graduate degree. Senior Residency period will also be counted towards experience, physical and medical standard.

(b) For Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant)

(i) A recognized medical qualification of allopathic system of medicines included in the first or second schedule or Part-II of the third schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub Section (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/MCI before appointment in any of the CAPFs, and (ii) Completion of compulsory rotating internship, and (iii) Should also possess Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in the concerned speciality mentioned in Section 'A' or in Section 'B' in Schedule-I or equivalent and one and a half years experience in the concerned speciality after obtaining PG Degree or two and half years experience after obtaining PG Diploma.

(c) For Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant)

(i) A recognized medical qualification of allopathic system of medicines included in the first or second schedule or Part-II of the third schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub Section (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/MCI before appointment in any of the CAPFs, and (ii) Completion of compulsory rotating internship.

