ITBP Constable Recruitment Application Process Ends Tomorrow, Apply Now

ITBP Recruitment 2018: Constable Application Ends On November 13, Apply Now @ Itbpolice.nic.in

The online application registration process for the ITBP constable vacancies will end tomorrow. Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications for recruitment to 85 vacancies in Constable (Animal Transport) post for which the online registration began on October 15, 2018. Candidates who wish to join in ITBP in the animal transport cadre can apply till November 13, provided they satisfy all the eligibility norms as given by the recruiting body. The online application for this ITBP recruitment can be done through itbpolice.nic.in or recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

'They will handle transport and other animals of the Force. They may also be tasked with other duties, whenever required,' reads the job notice.

In this ITBP recruitment, the pay scale will Level - 3 in the Pay Matrix Rs. 21700 - 69100 (as per 7th CPC). The post will carry Dearness Allowance, Ration Money, Kit Maintenance Allowance as admissible from time to time, Special Compensatory Allowance while posted in specified border areas, free uniform, free accommodation or HRA, Transport Allowance, Free leave pass and any other allowance as admissible in the Force from time to time under the rules/instructions. They will be covered under New Restructured Defined Contributory Pension Scheme.

Applicants must be class 10 pass from a recognized board and must be in the age group of 18-25 years. 'The upper age limit is relaxable for SC, ST, OBC, Ex-Servicemen and other categories of persons in accordance with the Governments orders on the subject,' clarifies ITBP on the age relaxation norms. Candidates should also fulfill the basic medical and physical standards set by the ITBP.

Candidates should pay Rs. 100 as application fee. Fee is exempted for females, Ex-servicemen and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test which will comprise of objective type multiple choice questions. The written test will comprise of questions from General Awareness/ General Knowledge (bilingual), Knowledge of elementary Mathematic (Bilingual), Analytical aptitude and ability to observe and distinguish patterns (Bilingual). The last section of written exam will test the basic knowledge of the candidates in English/ Hindi.

Candidates have to score 35% marks to qualify the exam.

