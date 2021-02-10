Indian Oil Invites Applications For Apprenticeship In Western Region

IOCL recruitment 2021 for apprenticeship: Registration closes on March 7

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for technical and non-technical apprenticeship at Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Application forms are available and candidates can fill and submit it on or before March 7. A total of 346 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

For technician apprentice, the minimum educational qualification is Diploma in the relevant engineering discipline. For trade apprentice like fitter, electrician the minimum educational qualification is class 10 pass with ITI certificate. "For ITI qualification in the relevant trade, eligibility shall be pass marks. Only regular full time ITI course recognized by NCVT/SCVT shall be considered," the IOCL has said in the job notice.

"Candidates with qualification acquired through Distance Learning/Part Time/Correspondence Mode shall not be considered," it has also mentioned in the notice.

Also, candidates who have undergone apprenticeship earlier or pursuing apprenticeship training or having job experience for a period of 1 year or more are not eligible.

Applicants should be between 18-24 years of age as on February 28. Relaxation of upper age limit to SC, ST, OBC (NCL), PwBD candidates is as per government guidelines.