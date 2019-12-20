IOCL Announces Junior Engineering Assistant Vacancies

IOCL has announced 37 Junior Engineering Assistant vacancies for its refineries division

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), today, began the online application process for recruitment of experienced non-executive personnel. IOCL will recruit 37 Junior Engineering Assistants in the refineries division. The application process will conclude on January 17, 2020 at 5 pm. The posts are open for any candidate with a diploma degree. Candidates would be selected through a written test followed by a Skill/ Proficiency/ Physical Test (SPPT).

Among the total vacancies available, 33 are available in Production, two vacancies are available for Mechanical Fitter-cum-Rigger, and two vacancies are available in Instrumentation.

Applicants must have a 3-year diploma degree in a relevant discipline with minimum 50% marks for General and OBC candidates and 45% marks for SC candidates. The applicants must also have minimum one year of post qualification experience.

"Candidates possessing higher professional qualifications such as Engineering Graduates/MBA/MCA/ CA/CS/ICWA/LLB or those claiming possession of a Qualification equivalent to the Qualification prescribed shall not be considered for any of the above posts," reads the recruitment notice.

A general category applicant must be older than 18 years and younger than 26 years. SC category candidates will be given a relaxation in upper age limit by 5 years and OBC category will be given a relaxation in upper age limit by 3 years.

The eligibility criteria, experience, and age limit will be determined on January 31, 2020.

The written test is likely to be held on February 2, 2020.

