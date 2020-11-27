Indian Oil Invites Applications For Apprenticeship

IOCL recruitment 2020: Apply online on or before December 12

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from candidates for technical and non-technical trade apprenticeship at its locations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The last date for submission of the application forms is December 12.

Apprenticeship will be offered for 12 months and 15 months, the IOCL has notified.

"The candidates who have undergone Apprenticeship earlier or pursuing Apprenticeship Training in an Industry as per the Apprenticeship Act, 1961/1973/1992 as amended from time to time or job experience for a period of 1 year or more are not eligible," it has also mentioned in the job notification.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written test. "The written test will be conducted with objective type multiple choice questions consisting of four options with one correct option," it has notified.

All the candidates are advised to keep the copy of the printout of the online application form for reference as candidates are required to quote their application no. and date of birth for downloading admit cards, IOCL has said.

