IOCL Engineer, Officer Recruitment 2017 Begins; Know More

Eligibility Criteria
Candidates with the following educational qualification:
- B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc. Engineering in Mechanical/ Electrical discipline with minimum 1 (one) year post-BOE experience in operation of large size Thermal Power Plant having Coal/Oil/Gas Fuelled Boiler
- Ph.D in Chemistry with Minimum 2 (two) years of post qualification research/ laboratory experience in Petroleum/ Petro- chemical/ Polymer Laboratories as Quality Control Officer/ Research Officer
- B.E. (Fire)/ B.Tech. (Safety & Fire Engineering)/ B.Tech. (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering) with Minimum (1) one year post qualification experience in Fire Fighting operations & system maintenance & operation of firefighting vehicles, handling safety related jobs
- MD (General Medicine), MS (General Surgery), MD (Anaesthesia), MD/MS (Gynaecology & Obestrics) MS (Ortho), MD (Cardiology) or MBBS with 4 years experience in General Medicine with any industrial hospital/ reputed hospital/nursing home.
- M.A. in Hindi with English as subject at Graduation Level or MA in English with higher Hindi at Graduation level with 2 years of Post Qualification experience in Hindi implementation/English-Hindi-English translation etc.
- B.E./ B. Tech. or equivalent degree in Chemical Engineering with 8 years of experience in Chemical /Refining/Petro-chemical Industry, out of which minimum 5 years should be in Advanced Process Control/ Real time optimization experience
