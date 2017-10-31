IOCL Engineer, Officer Recruitment 2017 Begins; Know More

Candidates can apply for IOCL recruitment at iocl.com.

Jobs | | Updated: October 31, 2017 11:31 IST
171 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IOCL Engineer, Officer Recruitment 2017 Begins; Know More

IOCL Recruitment 2017 For 221 Engineer, Officer Posts, Apply Now At iocl.com

New Delhi:  Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited application for 221 posts in Boiler Operation Engineers, Quality Control Officers, Fire & Safety Officers, Medical Officers, Human Resource Officers, Assistant Hindi Officers and Mid-level Engineers for its various Divisions. Postings will be at Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, Haldia, Mathura, Panipat, Digboi, Bongaigaon & Paradip Refineries. For Fire & Safety Officer, Human Resource Officer and Assistant Hindi Officer post posting will be anywhere in India. Job notification is available at the official website iocl.com.

Eligibility Criteria
Candidates with the following educational qualification:
  • B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc. Engineering in Mechanical/ Electrical discipline with minimum 1 (one) year post-BOE experience in operation of large size Thermal Power Plant having Coal/Oil/Gas Fuelled Boiler
  • Ph.D in Chemistry with Minimum 2 (two) years of post qualification research/ laboratory experience in Petroleum/ Petro- chemical/ Polymer Laboratories as Quality Control Officer/ Research Officer
  • B.E. (Fire)/ B.Tech. (Safety & Fire Engineering)/ B.Tech. (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering) with Minimum (1) one year post qualification experience in Fire Fighting operations & system maintenance & operation of firefighting vehicles, handling safety related jobs
  • MD (General Medicine), MS (General Surgery), MD (Anaesthesia), MD/MS (Gynaecology & Obestrics) MS (Ortho), MD (Cardiology) or MBBS with 4 years experience in General Medicine with any industrial hospital/ reputed hospital/nursing home.
  • M.A. in Hindi with English as subject at Graduation Level or MA in English with higher Hindi at Graduation level with 2 years of Post Qualification experience in Hindi implementation/English-Hindi-English translation etc.
  • B.E./ B. Tech. or equivalent degree in Chemical Engineering with 8 years of experience in Chemical /Refining/Petro-chemical Industry, out of which minimum 5 years should be in Advanced Process Control/ Real time optimization experience

Click here for more Job News

Trending

Indian Oil Corporation Ltdiocl

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................