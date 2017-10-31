IOCL Engineer, Officer Recruitment 2017 Begins; Know More

B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc. Engineering in Mechanical/ Electrical discipline with minimum 1 (one) year post-BOE experience in operation of large size Thermal Power Plant having Coal/Oil/Gas Fuelled Boiler

Ph.D in Chemistry with Minimum 2 (two) years of post qualification research/ laboratory experience in Petroleum/ Petro- chemical/ Polymer Laboratories as Quality Control Officer/ Research Officer

B.E. (Fire)/ B.Tech. (Safety & Fire Engineering)/ B.Tech. (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering) with Minimum (1) one year post qualification experience in Fire Fighting operations & system maintenance & operation of firefighting vehicles, handling safety related jobs

MD (General Medicine), MS (General Surgery), MD (Anaesthesia), MD/MS (Gynaecology & Obestrics) MS (Ortho), MD (Cardiology) or MBBS with 4 years experience in General Medicine with any industrial hospital/ reputed hospital/nursing home.

M.A. in Hindi with English as subject at Graduation Level or MA in English with higher Hindi at Graduation level with 2 years of Post Qualification experience in Hindi implementation/English-Hindi-English translation etc.

B.E./ B. Tech. or equivalent degree in Chemical Engineering with 8 years of experience in Chemical /Refining/Petro-chemical Industry, out of which minimum 5 years should be in Advanced Process Control/ Real time optimization experience

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited application for 221 posts in Boiler Operation Engineers, Quality Control Officers, Fire & Safety Officers, Medical Officers, Human Resource Officers, Assistant Hindi Officers and Mid-level Engineers for its various Divisions. Postings will be at Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, Haldia, Mathura, Panipat, Digboi, Bongaigaon & Paradip Refineries. For Fire & Safety Officer, Human Resource Officer and Assistant Hindi Officer post posting will be anywhere in India. Job notification is available at the official website iocl.com.Candidates with the following educational qualification: