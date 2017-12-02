IOCL Recruitment 2017: Application For 381 Trade Apprentice Post To Start On December 4 At Iocl.com Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Marketing Division, Eastern region has invited application from eligible candidates for engagement of Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961. There are total 381 apprentice vacancies for various trades.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Marketing Division, Eastern region has invited application from eligible candidates for engagement of Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961. There are total 381 apprentice vacancies for various trades. The period of apprenticeship will be 12 months. Trade Apprentice will be paid a consolidated Stipend as per the Apprenticeship Rules with an additional amount of Rs.2500 towards Stationery, Conveyance & Miscellaneous expenses. The selected candidates would be posted in the states of Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.



Qualification



For Trade Apprentice: The prescribed qualification shall be from a recognized University / Institute as a full time, regular course in relevant discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST/PWD candidates against reserved positions.



For Technician Apprentice: The prescribed qualification shall be from a recognized University / Institute as a full time, regular / sandwich Diploma course in Engineering in relevant discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST/PWD candidates against reserved positions.



The candidates should not have undergone Apprenticeship earlier or pursuing Apprenticeship Training as per the Apprentices Act, 1961 as amended from time to time.



Candidates, who have training or job experience for a period of one year or more after acquiring the prescribed qualifications etc., are not eligible for being engaged as Technician Apprentice.



The applicant for the position of Technician Apprentices must not have completed three years after passing of the qualifying examination as on 01.12.2017.



Candidate must not be younger than 18 years and older than 24 years as on December 1, 2017.



Application Process



The application can be submitted online only through the IOCL official website. The link to apply online is available in the 'Latest Job Opening' section of the website. The online application will start on December 4 and end on December 10, 2017.



Selection Process



The selection process will involve a written test and interview. Written test will carry 85 marks and interview will carry 15 marks.



