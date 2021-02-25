Indian Oil Written Exam For Barauni Refinery On February 28, Download Admit Card

IOCL will conduct exam for Barauni refinery on February 28.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will conduct a written exam on February 28 for selection of Junior Engineering Assistant in its Barauni Refiney in Bihar. The IOCL has released the admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for the exam. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the IOCL using their registration details.

IOCL Admit Card

IOCL Exam Candidate Details

The exam will be held for two hours from 11 am to 1 pm. The IOCL has asked candidates to report by 9 am.

Details of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the exam along with their roll number and centre details have also been released by the IOCL on its website.

A total of 16 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. The pay scale for this post is Rs 25,000-1,05,000.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and a skill or proficiency or a physical test. Merit list will be decided on the basis of the marks obtained in the written test only. The other exams will be qualifying in nature.

