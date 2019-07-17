IOCL Announces Apprentice Recruitment; Apply Online

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Apply Online

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for engagement of technical and non-technical trade and technician apprentices at northern region and southern region (marketing divisions). While a total of 413 vacancies have been notified for the southern region, 230 vacancies are open for recruitment in the northern region. Online registration has already for southern region recruitment and will begin tomorrow (July 18) for the northern region recruitment. Candidates should go through the eligibility criteria before applying. "Candidates possessing higher professional qualifications such as BE / B.Tech, MBA, CA, LLB, MCA or any such equivalent qualification or pursuing higher qualification shall not be considered," reads the job notice.

Applicants should also be in the age group of 18-24 years as on July 31.

IOCL will select candidates on the basis of their performance in the written test. "The candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in written test to qualify for selection process. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 35% for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories against reserved positions," reads the job notice released by IOCL. "SC/ST/PwBD candidates appearing for written test will be reimbursed single second class railway fare from the nearest railway station of the mailing address to the place of test and back by the shortest route on production of ticket, provided the distance is not less than 30 KMs," it added.

For northern region recruitment, the written test will be held at Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow and New Delhi. For southern region recruitment, the exam will be held at Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Cochin and Bengaluru.

The written exam, for both regions, will be held on August 18.

