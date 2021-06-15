Indo-German Science, Technology Centre (IGSTC) Industrial Fellowship Launched

IGSTC industrial fellowship launched.

The Department of Science and Technology has launched the Indo-German Science, Technology Centre (IGSTC) Industrial Fellowship on June 14. This fellowship programme is for young Indian PhD students and Post-Doctoral researchers in Science and Engineering for industrial exposure at German industries and industrial research and development institutions.

Application forms for this fellowship will be available from June 21.

"This fellowship would encourage capacity building and would encourage students to think of challenges faced by industry and research solutions for them. It will encourage applied research, technology development and industrial experience in German setup for young researchers," said Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology.

The fellowship supports a grant for a maximum of one year.

"This programme will bring talented Indian researchers to Germany to work with German companies or government institutes for applied science. As fellows, they can create a long-lasting relationship between both countries for the future," said Ms Kathrin Meyers, Director, BMBF and German co-chair of IGSTC.

"Since the Centre is promoting research led by industry and supported by academia/research organisations, it also provides a unique platform which should be utilized for newer cooperation", she added.

IGSTC was established by the Indian government's Department of Science and Technology and Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), Government of Germany to facilitate Indo-German research and development networking.

