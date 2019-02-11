Indian Navy Yantrik Recruitment 2019: Application Begins; Important Points To Know

Indian Navy has begun the application process for Yantrik Recruitment 2019

Indian Navy has begun the application process for recruitment of Yantriks in Indian Navy. The recruitment is open for candidates with a Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics and Telecommunication Diploma. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online through the Indian Navy Job portal. The last date to apply online is February 21, 2019 till 5:00 pm.

The printing of admit cards for successful applicants will begin on March 5, 2019. The admit cards will be available for downloading till March 15, 2019.

Indian Navy Yantrik Recruitment 2019: Direct Link for application form

Indian Navy Yantrik Recruitment 2019: Important Points To Know

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, physical fitness test and medical examination.

Candidates applying for this recruitment should apply only once. Multiple applications would result in disqualification of the candidate.

Candidates have to upload the photograph and signature in .jpeg format (image quality 200 dpi). The size of photograph and signature must be between 10 kb to 40 kb and 10 kb to 30 kb respectively.

Candidates should enter an operational email ID and phone number in their application form and make sure that their mobile no. and email ID should remain operational and not to be changed during entire recruitment process since these will be used for all official correspondence regarding the recruitment.

The candidate will have to produce all original certificates and statement of marks with two self-attested photocopies each at the time of appearing for the Selection Test.

