Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment: Online Registration Ends Tomorrow

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019 For 400 Sailor Posts. Last Date To Apply August 1

Indian Navy invites online application from unmarried male candidates with minimum eligibility of matriculation for enrolment as sailors. A total of 400 vacancies will be filled by the navy through this matric recruit- April 2020 batch. Applicants must be between 17-20 years of age on the day of enrolment. Selected candidates will receive Rs 14,600 per month during the initial training period. The last date for submission of application is August 1. Candidates can apply online at the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Matric recruits will be appointed as Chef, Steward and Sanitary Hygienist.

Selected candidates selected will undergo 15 weeks Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. Branch/ Trade will be allocated as per the requirement of Service.

Indian Navy will select candidates on the basis of their performance in the computer based test, physical fitness test and medical examination. The standard of the question paper will be class 10th level and it will be bilingual (Hindi and English). Syllabus of the exam

Candidates have to pay Rs 205 towards application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST categories are exempted from payment of fees.

After completing the selection process, successfully, Indian Navy will announce the final result on February 21, 2020.

