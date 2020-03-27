Indian Navy Jobs For Class 12, Class 10 Pass Students

Indian Navy recruits class 12 and class 10 pass students as Sailors

Students in class 10 or class 12 must already be thinking about their career path. With time at their hand, they have the option to explore multiple career paths and choose the one that fits their interest and skills. Indian Navy offers options to enter Navy as a Sailor for both class 10 and class 12 pass students.

Indian Navy recruits Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Matric Recruit (MR), and Artificer Apprentices (AA).

For the Artificer Apprentice (AA) post and Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), an applicant must have passed class 12 with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Math and Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from a recognized board of education.

For MR vacancy, the requirement is matriculation certificate from a recognized board of education.

Indian Navy advertises recruitment in employment news and all leading National and Regional newspapers. The advertisements are released twice - once in December-January, and again in June-July. The application forms are released on the Indian Navy website, 'joinindiannavy.gov.in'.

The selection process usually constitutes of a written test, physical fitness test, and medical test. The written test is computer-based for all the posts. The question paper will comprise of four sections i.e. English, Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge and will be of 60 minutes duration.

For recruitment with Indian Navy, there are certain restrictions to having permanent tattoos. Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearms i.e. from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of palm/ back (dorsal) side of hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body is not acceptable and candidate will be barred from recruitment.

