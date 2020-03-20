Indian Navy Releases INET 2020 Result

Indian Navy has released INET 2020 result on the official website

Indian Navy has released INET 2020 result for Artifice Apprentice (AA) and SSR batches which would start in August 2020. The result for Matric Recruits for the October batch has also been released. Along with the result, the call-up-letters for the qualified candidates have also been released. Indian Navy has also released Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) result for Officer Batch due to start in January 2021.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their qualification status from the official Indian Navy website: 'joinindiannavy.gov.in'.

Candidates can check their result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official website: joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step two: Click on the login link on the right hand side of the home page.

Step three: Enter your details and enter the verification text.

Step four: After logging in to your account, click on the result link and download Result pdf.

Candidates who qualify INET will be called for SSB interview process which will tentatively be held in April next year. SSB recommended candidates will undergo medical examination. Candidates of Pilot entry are required to undergo Computerized Pilot Selection System (CPSS) followed by Aviation medical examination. Candidates for Observer entry will undergo Aviation medical examination.

Candidates who qualify the MR exam will undergo 14 weeks Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. The MRs will be inducted as Chef, Steward and Sanitary Hygienist. Candidates may undergo various professional courses as per service requirement and certificates of equivalent qualifications from various Universities and will be awarded on successful completion of courses. Such candidates will get "Graduation Equivalent Certificate" on retirement after completion of 15 years of service.

