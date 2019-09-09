Indian Navy Releases Admit card For INET 2019

Indian Navy Admit Card 2019 for INET released on official website

Indian Navy has released the admit cards for the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET). Candidates who have registered for INET can download their admit cards from the official 'Join Indian Navy' website. Indian Navy has also released the exam dates for different posts. The INET for Officers will be conducted on September 15, 2019. The INET for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) or Matric Recruits (MR) will be conducted from September 6 to September 21, 2019.

The admit cards for Officers will be available for download till September 15, for AA and SSR will be available for download till September 18, and for MR will be available for download from September 12 till September 21, 2019.

Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2019: How To Download?

Step One: Go to official website for Indian Navy Recruitment: www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step Two: Click on the recruitment link visible under the 'Current Events' tab.

Step Three: In the new window, click on the admit card link.

Step Four: Enter your details and download your admit card link.

Indian Navy introduced INET (Indian Navy Entrance Test) for Officer Entry from this year. Under this scheme graduates are eligible for recruitment as Officers with Indian Navy.

