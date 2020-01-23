Indian Bank Announces Specialist Officer Recruitment 2020

Indian Bank has announced Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment

Indian bank has announced 138 Specialist Officer vacancies. The posts advertised under this recruitment include that of Assistant manager, manager, and Senior Manager. The online registration for SO recruitment has begun and will conclude on February 10, 2020. Indian Bank will hold a computer-based examination for selection of candidates on March 8.

An applicant must be a graduate from a recognized University in India. Candidates are advised to check the recruitment advertisement for specialization required in graduation degree.

The posts also require an applicant to have work experience in relevant area.

Candidates can apply for the recruitment through the Bank's official website, 'indianbank.in/career'. The application fee is Rs. 100 for SC, ST, and PWBD candidates and Rs. 600 for all other candidates.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Apply Here

The selection process for Manager (Security) will comprise of shortlisting of applications followed by an interview. For all other posts, the selection process will comprise of a test and personal interview. For Scale I and II posts the exam will be of 2 hours' duration and of maximum 200 marks. The exam for Scale III post will be of 1 hour duration and will carry 100 marks.

The minimum qualifying mark in Test is 40 % for candidates belonging to unreserved / EWS category and 35% for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories.

