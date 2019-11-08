Army Recruitment Rally At Ludhiana Postponed

Army recruitment rally at Ludhiana has been postponed.

Army recruitment rally at Ludhiana has been postponed. "Recruiting rally at Ludhiana postponed from 27 Nov to 06 Dec 2019," reads the notice available on the Indian Army's website. "Candidates to check their emails after 12 Nov 2019," it also reads.

The rally will be held for eligible candidates of districts Ludhiana, Moga, Roopnagar & SAS Nagar (Mohali) at Dholewal Military Station, Ludhiana.

Indian Army 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme Course: Apply Online

"Candidates may have to present themselves at rally site for three to four days. Candidates should make arrangements for stay under their own arrangements," reads the notice released by the army.

"Gates will be opened by 0300 hours and closed by 0800 hours on each day," it also reads.

Admit cards for the recruitment rally will be sent to candidates through registered e-mail ids.

Indian Army 131st Technical Graduate Course: Apply Online

The rally will be held for Soldier (General Duty, Technical, Technical-Aviation/ Ammunition, Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Technical NA, Tradesman) recruitment.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.