Indian Army Postpones Entrance Exam Scheduled On April 25 In Jaipur, Jodhpur

Indian Army has postponed the CEE scheduled on April 25 at Jaipur, Jodhpur.

The entrance exam scheduled on April 25 in Jaipur and Jodhpur has been postponed, the Indian Army has said. "Fresh dates will be intimated later," it has added.

Candidates have been selected for the entrance exam based on their performance in the recruitment rally which was held from March 8 to 31 for candidates of Jaipur, Sikar and Tonk districts.

The exams are being held for selection of candidates to Soldier (General Duty), Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical /Inventory Management, Soldier Tradesmen 10th Pass (Steward, Chefs, Artisan (Wood work), Washer Man, Dresser, Tailor and Support Staff) and Soldier Tradesmen 8th Pass ( House Keeper & Mess Keeper).

Army postpones common entrance test for Army Recruitment scheduled on 25th April in Jaipur & Jodhpur owing to COVID 19 situation. Fresh dates will be intimated later. Candidates should check news papers and Indian army website https://t.co/0oOZEmSO22 for more info. @adgpi — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) April 19, 2021

A recruitment rally is scheduled to begin at Alwar tomorrow. The rally will be held till May 15 for candidates of Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts.

Click here for more Jobs News