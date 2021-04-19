Indian Army Postpones Entrance Exam Scheduled On April 25 In Jaipur, Jodhpur

The entrance exam scheduled on April 25 in Jaipur and Jodhpur has been postponed, the Indian Army has said. "Fresh dates will be intimated later," it has added.

Candidates have been selected for the entrance exam based on their performance in the recruitment rally which was held from March 8 to 31 for candidates of Jaipur, Sikar and Tonk districts.

The exams are being held for selection of candidates to Soldier (General Duty), Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical /Inventory Management, Soldier Tradesmen 10th Pass (Steward, Chefs, Artisan (Wood work), Washer Man, Dresser, Tailor and Support Staff) and Soldier Tradesmen 8th Pass ( House Keeper & Mess Keeper).

A recruitment rally is scheduled to begin at Alwar tomorrow. The rally will be held till May 15 for candidates of Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts.

