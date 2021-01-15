Indian Army NCC Special Entry Scheme 49th Course Registration Open

Indian Army NCC scheme course: Registration open till January 28

Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male and female candidates (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel) for the grant of the Short Service Commission. A total of 55 vacancies will be filled. Application forms for the Indian Army are available online. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till January 28.

After selection candidates will undergo pre-commission training for 49 weeks at Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai.

"After selection, an officer will be on probation for a period of 6 months from the date he/she receives his/her commission. If he/she is reported on within the probationary period as unsuitable to retain his/her commission, his/her services may be terminated any time whether before or after the expiry of the probationary period," the Indian Army has said.

Graduates who have served minimum three academic years (22 February 2013 onwards) or two years from 23 May 2008 to 21 February 2013 in the senior division or wing of NCC are eligible to apply. Candidates must have obtained minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years in the graduation.

"Candidates who have obtained minimum of 'B' Grade in 'C' Certificate Exam of NCC. Applicants, who are not holding NCC 'C' Certificate on date of application, are not eligible to apply for the course," it has also said on the eligibility condition.

NCC 'C' certificate is not required for Wards of Battle Casualties.

