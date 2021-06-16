Indian Army Invites Applications For NCC Special Entry Scheme

Indian Army has invited applications for NCC special entry scheme 50th course.

Indian Army has invited applications for NCC special entry scheme 50th course. "Applications are invited from unmarried male and unmarried female (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel), for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army," it has notified. The course will commence in October 2021.

For NCC men a total of 50 vacancies are available and for NCC women a total of 5 vacancies are available.

The application forms are available online and the deadline for submission of the forms is July 15.

Graduates with NCC 'C' certificate who have served for minimum two or three years in Senior Division/Wg of NCC are eligible. Candidates should have obtained minimum of 'B' Grade in 'C' Certificate Exam of NCC.

Candidates should be between 19 to 25 years. "For NCC candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties) 19 to 25 years as on 01 Jul 2021 (born not earlier than 02 Jul 1996 and not later than 01 Jul 2002; both dates inclusive)," the Indian Army has said.

Selected candidates will be detailed for Pre-Commission training at OTA, Chennai.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the SSB at Selection Centres, Allahabad, Bhopal, Bangalore, and Kapurthala. "Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days," the Indian Army has said.

