Job Opportunities In Maharashtra Postal Circle

Maharashtra postal circle recruitment: Registration begins on October 5

India Post has released notification for direct recruitment of postman, mail guard and multi tasking staff in Maharashtra Postal Circle. "The registration of candidates for online application will commence on 05.10.2020 at 1000 hrs and will close on 03.11.2020 at 2359 hrs," it has notified.

Job Notification

Applicants must be between 18-27 years of age for applying to postman and mail guard post and 18-25 years of age for multi tasking staff post. The date for determining the age limit is November 3.

For postman, mail guard post candidate must be Class 12 pass and for multi tasking staff post the minimum educational qualification is Class 10 pass.

For both the posts, for selection in Maharashtra State, the candidate should have studied and passed Marathi language atleast upto Class 10 and for selection in Goa State, the candidate should have studied and passed Konkani or Marathi language minimum till Class 10.

Candidates will be selected through computer based test, a local language test and data entry skill test. Exam Pattern

Candidate appointed to the post of Postman has to obtain a driving license to drive two wheeler or three wheeler or light motor vehicle within a period of two years from the date of appointment. However, persons with disability shall be exempted from the requirement of driving license.

