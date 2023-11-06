IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023: 59 Positions Available With Maximum Salary Of Rs 2.18 Lakh

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023: Interested individuals can apply online at iitjammu.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Jammu, has initiated a recruitment process for various positions, including registrar, senior technical officer, and laboratory assistant. The recruitment effort aims to fill 59 available positions. The application process began on November 5 and will continue until December 16. Interested individuals can apply online through the official website at iitjammu.ac.in.

Application fees:

For Group A positions, the application fee is set at Rs 1,000, while Group B and Group C positions require a fee of Rs 500. However, candidates under the SC/ST, PwD categories, and women candidates are exempted from the application fee but are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200.

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at www.iitjammu.ac.in.

Navigate to the Jobs section on the homepage.

Click on the application link for Non-teaching positions.

Fill out the application form.

Make the necessary payment for the application fee.

Upload all essential documents.

Submit the application and retain a printed copy for your records.

Age criteria and salary details are as follows:

To be eligible for the registrar position, applicants should be under the age of 55, and the salary range is set between Rs 1,44,200 and Rs 2,18,200.

For the deputy registrar role, the age limit is below 50 years, and the salary range falls within Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200.

Similarly, for the Senior Scientific Officer position, candidates must be below 50 years of age, and the salary range is from Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200.

Detailed information about job vacancies and eligibility criteria can be found in the notification.

Click here to access the official notification

The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu was officially inaugurated on August 6, 2016, and welcomed its inaugural group of students at its Paloura campus in Jammu. During its initial stages, IIT Jammu was established with the guidance and mentorship of IIT Delhi.

In 2018, IIT Jammu relocated its primary operations to a sprawling 400-acre green site in Jagti village, just outside Jammu city, generously provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for the development of its main campus. At present, Phase 1A of the main campus, which covers 25 acres, is fully functional, while Phase 1B and 1C are currently under rapid construction. The main campus is strategically positioned along National Highway-44, situated 17km from Jammu airport and 19km from Jammu Tawi railway station.

The Paloura campus now serves as the residence for PhD scholars and also hosts a cutting-edge research facility known as the Central Instrumentation Facility (CIF or SAPTARSHI Labs). This facility is equipped with highly advanced, state-of-the-art instruments designed to support researchers in various fields of basic sciences and engineering.