IIM Mumbai Hiring Research Associate, Check Eligibility, Salary, Other Details

The Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) is hiring a research associate for a project funded by the Project Management Institute (PMI). Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their CVs via email to the SRIC Office (sric.tech@iimmumbai.ac.in) by March 8.

Required Qualifications & Experience:

Candidates holding a regular MPhil (in psychology or human resources), a postgraduate or higher degree in Entrepreneurship, Gender Studies, Social Sciences, Social Work, Gender Studies, Psychology, or an MBA in Human Resources are eligible to apply.

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in survey design and implementation, coordination with organisations, and research report development.

Desired Qualifications:

Proficiency in quantitative research methods, experience in conducting surveys and experiments, and familiarity with qualitative research techniques such as focused group discussions and interviews are advantageous.

Job Responsibilities:

The selected candidate will be involved in conducting literature reviews, experiments, and report writing. Additionally, they will handle administrative tasks related to the research project, maintain proper documentation, and liaise with industries and PMI for data collection and report preparation.

Skills Required:

Ability to work with discipline and professionalism, strong research and problem-solving abilities, excellent communication skills, proficiency in MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, familiarity with systematic literature reviews, and knowledge of statistical software like SPSS and AMOS are preferred. Strong quantitative analysis skills and research method knowledge are essential.

Age Limit:

Candidates below 30 years of age are preferred.

Remuneration:

The salary ranges from Rs 40,000-50,000/ per month (Consolidated), depending on the candidate's experience and qualifications.

Exceptional candidates may be considered for the Fellow (PhD) Programme as per institute norms.

Application Process:

Interested candidates should submit their CV via email with the subject "Application for Research Associate PMI" to the SRIC Office (sric.tech@iimmumbai.ac.in). Additionally, candidates are requested to fill out the application form provided in the link here.

Duration:

The position is temporary for a period of 89 days, with the possibility of an extension of up to two years at the discretion of the competent authority.

Eligible candidates will be invited for a physical interview based on the recommendation of the screening committee.