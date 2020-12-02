IGNOU Recruitment Process Begins At NTA Portal

IGNOU recruitment 2020: Apply online till December 31, 2020

The recruitment process for non-academic posts in the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun. Application forms are available on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can fill and submit the application forms at the recruitment portal of NTA on or before December 31.

"The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) invites Online applications for filling the post from the eligible candidates, in the prescribed application form available on IGNOU's Website www.ignou.ac.in (https://recruitment.nta.nic.in.) for Recruitment of the Non-Academic posts," the University has said.

A total of 22 posts of Assistant Registrar and Security Officer will be filled through this recruitment. Out of total number of vacancies, 21 vacancies are in Assistant Registrar post.

Candidates belonging to unreserved category should pay Rs 1000 and those belonging to SC, ST, EWS, OBC(NCL), Female and PwD categories have to pay Rs 600.

For the post of Assistant Registrar candidates must have Master's Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade.

For the Security Officer post, candidates must have Master's Degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade. Candidates should also be a released Short Service Commissioned Officer or serving as such after having completed initial period of assignment of 5 years of military service and whose case the Ministry of Defence issues certificate that the candidate would be released within 3 months of selection and from the date of receipt of offer of appointment.

The maximum age limit for both the posts is 42 years as on December 1, 2020.

IGNOU will conduct an exam for selecting candidates for this post. The exam will be held on January 24, 2021. Admit cards for the exam will be available from January 11, 2021. The exam will be of 3 hours duration.

